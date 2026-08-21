Dele Momodu Outlines Conditions for Tinubu Support

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LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigerian publisher and former presidential aspirant Dele Momodu stated on Thursday, August 20, 2026, that he would fully support Nigerian President Bola Tinubu if the administration upheld the democratic principles they previously defended against military rule.

Okay News reports that Dele Momodu clarified his political stance during an interview on Arise TV, warning against the replacement of military dictatorship with civilian dictatorship. “I will ordinarily swim to the depth of the Atlantic Ocean for Tinubu if he was practising what we fought against when we were fighting the military,” Dele Momodu said.

“There is no earthly reason why I would not, but I would be a bloody hypocrite if after we claimed to have changed the way of military dictatorship, we now replace it with civilian dictatorship. That’s my only problem with him,” Dele Momodu said.

Dele Momodu stated that his criticism remains political rather than personal. “Everything else, you see, when they are abusing him, you won’t see me abusing him. I have tremendous regards for him, and he was one of those who trained me and instilled this kind of discipline that, look, you can take on the establishment and win. And he did win,” Dele Momodu said.

Both men were involved in the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria during the 1990s. Bola Tinubu was a founding member of the National Democratic Coalition, which campaigned for the June 12, 1993, presidential mandate of Chief Moshood Abiola after it was annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Following the assumption of power by General Sani Abacha, Bola Tinubu operated from the United Kingdom and the United States starting in 1994, returning to Nigeria in 1998. Dele Momodu also spent time in exile in the Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.

Dele Momodu ran as the presidential candidate for the National Conscience Party in 2011 and is currently aligned with the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.