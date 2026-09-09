Delta Assembly Moves to Make 13th Month Salary Permanent

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ASABA, Nigeria – The Delta State House of Assembly has taken a major legislative step toward institutionalizing an annual 13th-month salary for public and civil servants across the state, as an executive bill establishing the bonus as a permanent statutory entitlement passed its first reading during plenary in Asaba on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The legislative measure, titled the Delta State Payment of Thirteenth Month Salary Bill, 2026, formally commenced its statutory pathway through the state legislature after being read by the Clerk of the House before lawmakers presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

Okay News reports that the bill received legislative attention alongside two other executive bills forwarded by the executive branch, signaling unified institutional backing between the legislature and the executive arm on public sector welfare reforms.

The legislative introduction translates an executive policy framework adopted by the Delta State Executive Council into enforceable law, following an executive council resolution approved in early July 2026 under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to insulate workers’ end-of-year bonuses from shifting political discretionary decisions.

Under the proposed statute, public servants across ministries, departments, and extra-ministerial agencies will hold a legally guaranteed entitlement to the 13th-month bonus at the conclusion of every fiscal year, ensuring that subsequent administrations remain bound by law to honor the financial disbursement regardless of political transitions.

The development highlights the Oborevwori administration’s systematic prioritization of human capital development and workers’ economic welfare under its flagship MORE Agenda (Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security), aimed at boosting civil service morale, productivity, and disposable income amid national inflationary pressures.

State labor unions and public service coalitions across Delta State have consistently lauded the initiative since its initial executive approval, describing the move to codify the welfare benefit into law as a pioneering labor-friendly intervention that establishes a high governance benchmark across Nigeria’s sub-national governments.

With the successful completion of the first reading, the bill will proceed to its second reading during upcoming plenary sessions, where lawmakers will debate its broad fiscal and administrative principles before committing the draft to the appropriate house committee for detailed legislative scrutiny and public input.