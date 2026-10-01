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ASABA, Nigeria: Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to repair a flood-damaged section of the East–West Road at Agbarho, in the state’s Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Thursday, October 1, 2026, by the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, according to Punch and New Telegraph.

Aniagwu attributed the collapse to erosion caused by heavy rainfall. He said the damage had disrupted travel and created difficulties for residents, businesses and other users of the highway in southern Nigeria.

“Consequently, he has directed Julius Berger to immediately intervene and undertake remedial works on the failed portion of the road,” Aniagwu said, as quoted by Punch.

Okay News reports that the road is owned by Nigeria’s federal government, according to the commissioner’s statement reported by both newspapers. Aniagwu said the state was intervening because of the hardship facing people who depend on the route.

The order followed reports of flooding and severe congestion in Agbarho. Channels Television reported on September 30 that floodwaters had damaged the highway and submerged several homes in the community after days of heavy rain.

The broadcaster said residents had called for immediate repairs and proposed a larger culvert or bridge to address recurring flooding. The commissioner’s statement, as reported by Punch and New Telegraph, did not specify whether those proposals would form part of the remedial work.

Aniagwu said the East–West Road connects communities across the Niger Delta and carries agricultural produce and other goods. He said disruption could affect transport operators and traders as well as commuters.

The statement did not give a completion date for the repairs. Aniagwu urged motorists to approach the affected section cautiously while remedial work was being undertaken.