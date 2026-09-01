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ASABA, Nigeria – Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has formally requested the Nigerian Army to establish the operational headquarters of its newly created 83 Division in Delta State, offering state land, infrastructure, and co-funding to guarantee an expeditious take-off of the formation, the state government announced on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Governor Oborevwori made the appeal while receiving an Implementation Delegation from the Nigerian Army Headquarters, led by Major General Thompson Ugiagbe, during a consultative visit to Government House in Asaba following the official creation of the division for the South-South region.

Okay News reports that the establishment of the 83 Division represents a strategic expansion of Nigeria’s military command structure, designed to enhance operational responsiveness, counter oil theft, secure vital maritime corridors, and curb internal security threats across the Niger Delta.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a visionary and audacious intervention to reinforce the country’s security architecture, Oborevwori emphasized that Delta State’s geographic and economic profile makes it the ideal tactical location for the division’s command centre.

The Governor explained that beyond housing extensive oil, gas, power, and maritime installations of vital importance to the national economy, Delta serves as a critical territorial transit gateway linking four geopolitical zones—the South-South, South-East, South-West, and North-Central.

“For these reasons, I strongly advocated that the Headquarters of the new 83 Division be located in Delta State,” Oborevwori stated. “This is not merely an appeal for consideration; it is an offer of partnership. My administration is prepared to provide the land and necessary support, including co-funding, to facilitate the effective take-off of the new formation.”

Oborevwori reiterated that safeguarding national assets and maintaining sustainable regional peace requires collaborative responsibility between federal defence institutions and subnational administrations.

“At a time when strengthening our national security requires collective responsibility, Delta State stands ready to work with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army in building a safer, more secure and prosperous Nigeria,” the Governor affirmed.

Speaking earlier, Major General Thompson Ugiagbe commended the Delta State Government for its consistent logistical support to security agencies operating within its domain, noting that the delegation’s findings and consultative recommendations regarding the divisional headquarters will be transmitted to the Chief of Army Staff and Army Council for final determination.