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ASABA, Nigeria – The Delta State Government has commenced formal moves to establish the state’s first dedicated neuropsychiatric hospital and a state-of-the-art public health laboratory, with both specialized medical facilities scheduled for full completion and commissioning by March 2027, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The strategic healthcare interventions are designed to bridge longstanding gaps in specialized clinical care, expand localized disease surveillance, and reinforce the state’s emergency preparedness against epidemic-prone infectious diseases.

Okay News reports that the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed the development during an interactive briefing with journalists in Asaba, explaining that the capital projects stem directly from the empirical findings of a comprehensive healthcare needs assessment conducted across the state in 2023.

Dr. Onojaeme stated that the assessment identified an acute shortage of specialized psychiatric infrastructure and advanced epidemiological diagnostic platforms, compelling the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to prioritize long-term capital investments in both critical areas.

The Commissioner noted that the establishment of the neuropsychiatric facility will bring specialized mental healthcare closer to citizens, ending decades of hardship for patients and families who were routinely forced to embark on costly interstate journeys to access psychiatric evaluation and treatment in Benin City, Edo State, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Highlighting the strategic value of the public health laboratory, Dr. Onojaeme revealed that the center is being developed strictly in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) biosecurity benchmarks and will be outfitted with modern Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostic machines.

The facility will enable the state to conduct rapid in-house testing and laboratory confirmation for high-consequence viral pathogens, notably Lassa fever, eliminating the operational delays previously experienced when clinical samples had to be transported to external laboratories in Edo State or Abuja for confirmation.

Dr. Onojaeme, who recently concluded an on-site technical inspection of the ongoing laboratory works, expressed strong confidence in the March 2027 delivery timeline, describing both facilities as transformative public health assets that will elevate clinical outcomes, safeguard communities, and modernize emergency response capabilities across Delta State.