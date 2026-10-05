Denmark Confirms Data Breach Affecting 8.8 Million Records

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Denmark confirmed on Monday, October 5, 2026, that outsiders had gained unauthorised access to personal information on about 8.8 million registered people by misusing a private company’s access to its population register.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Digital Affairs said the information included names, addresses and personal identification numbers held in the Central Person Register (CPR). Names and addresses covered by special privacy protection were excluded.

Okay News reports that the register’s administration has stopped the company’s access. Police are investigating, and the ministry said it was too early to say who was behind the incident.

The 8.8 million figure includes people who have died or moved abroad. The register contains about 11 million entries, so the affected total is not a count of current residents.

The Danish Data Protection Agency, known as Datatilsynet, said it received a report on Sunday, October 4. That report described large numbers of automated searches intended to identify valid CPR numbers.

The agency said it was examining what happened, how the searches became possible and who was responsible for the processing of personal information. It had not yet reached conclusions about the circumstances of the incident.

Officials detected unusual September activity on October 2 and established the scale over the weekend. Denmark’s Minister for Science, Higher Education and Digital Affairs, Christina Egelund, has ordered a thorough security review.

The ministry warned against sharing passwords or confidential information with callers or email senders, even when they know a person’s name, address and CPR number.