Denmark Sends Troops and Weapons to Greenland Over US Threats

Denmark has commenced the deployment of military equipment and an advance command of troops to Greenland, signaling a significant escalation in efforts to secure the Arctic territory amidst renewed pressure from the United States. According to reports from Danish broadcaster DR, the move is designed to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the potential arrival of a larger contingent of Danish and allied forces.

Okay News reports that the advance unit’s primary objective is to ensure that supply lines and facilities are ready to receive main forces at a later stage. While specific numbers were not disclosed, the reinforcements are expected to include soldiers from Danish Army units. The deployment comes despite a significant portion of Denmark’s combat capability currently being tied up in NATO commitments across the Baltic states.

The operation appears to have multinational backing. A spokesperson for the Danish leftist party Enhedslisten confirmed to DR that international troops are also expected to join the effort. “This is something we have been requesting over the past week. It is a wise move,” the spokesperson said. “I understand that troops from other European countries are also on their way to Greenland. And it is the right signal to send to any great power that might get the bad idea of attacking Greenland.”

On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen formally confirmed the strategy, announcing plans for a “more permanent, larger presence” in the region. “Just as we had in 2025, where we saw that there were other NATO countries participating in exercise and training activities in Greenland, we will also see this in 2026,” Poulsen told reporters.

The military build-up follows recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday reiterated that the US must “acquire” Greenland to prevent a takeover by Russia or China. Trump has previously characterized the potential acquisition as a “large real estate deal” essential for American economic security. Both Denmark and the self-governing territory of Greenland have firmly rejected these proposals, maintaining Danish sovereignty over the island.