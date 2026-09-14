Desmond Elliot Apologises to Gbajabiamila Over APC Primary

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker Desmond Elliot prostrated and begged for forgiveness from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, during a meeting with All Progressives Congress chieftains on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Okay News reports that Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency I, pledged to renew his loyalty to the party leadership following disagreements arising from the last All Progressives Congress primary election.

Addressing the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Elliot said, “I’m sorry. I have no excuse; I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry. I’m deeply sorry, sir. And in our culture, we prostrate. Don’t be angry, Daddy.”

Gbajabiamila subsequently asked Elliot to get up following the gesture.

The apology followed political tensions surrounding the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis. Gbajabiamila had previously disclosed facing difficulties at the Presidency after President Bola Tinubu confronted him regarding intelligence reports on Elliot‘s political engagements.

Speaking on TVC‘s Your View, Elliot maintained that his mentor instructed his political path. Elliot stated, “I’m not saying, oh, yes, media will come out, oh yes, Desmond begs again. Yes, because he’s my egbon. And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him.”

He added, “To err is human, to forgive is divine. So I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way.”

Senior leaders of the All Progressives Congress intervened to resolve the internal disagreements within the regional party branch.