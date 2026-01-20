Destiny Boy’s Family Seeks Help After Late Singer’s Sports Utility Vehicle Goes Missing

The family of Nigerian Afrobeat and Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adeshina, who was popularly known by his stage name Destiny Boy, has raised an alarm over the disappearance of his sports utility vehicle (SUV) just days after his death.

Okay News reports that the singer’s father, speaking in a video that began circulating on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, appealed to members of the public to help trace the vehicle, which he said has not been seen since it was allegedly taken back to the car dealership shortly after the artiste died.

In the now-trending clip, the grieving father said the SUV was purchased from Lycon Autos, a vehicle dealership, adding that he personally accompanied his son to complete the transaction. He explained that the dealership provided a driver on the day of purchase to convey the vehicle to their home.

According to him, Destiny Boy later continued to use the same driver, but the situation became troubling when the driver claimed the late singer was owing him money and returned the vehicle to the dealership without informing the family. The father said he has been unable to reach the driver because he does not have the driver’s contact details.

“Nigerians, please help me. My son has a car, and the car is with Lycon Autos. Although the car is not new, it is an SUV jeep. We went together to buy it. Lycon Autos assigned a driver for him that day to bring the car home.

“Later, Destiny started using the driver personally. The driver said Destiny was owing him, so he took the car back to where we bought it from. I don’t even have the driver’s number. If the car were here, I would have gone to pick it up,” he said.

Destiny Boy, who was 22 years old, died on Sunday, 18 January 2026, and his passing has continued to draw widespread public attention in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with fresh claims and counterclaims emerging around the circumstances leading to his death.

His mother, Saida, had said in an interview on Monday, 19 January 2026, that her son had been ill before he died, describing the condition as a long-term and mysterious illness she called “Ogu oru,” which she said often led to seizures.

“Destiny went to rest. When he gave birth to his child, about four days after the naming, we went to Oba Edu Ifayomi, who initiated him traditionally. The man likes him as his son, so that’s why he told us to come collect ram for the baby’s naming ceremony. It was then that the sickness caught up with him, causing him to fall.

“It was there that we took him to the hospital. Oba Edu said we should ensure he’s properly treated and that he will take care of himself. And he kept sending us money even when he was transferred to about two other hospitals. When we saw the trend of the sickness, we told him that we should go traditional, and he said we should bring him to his place. I was the one he even gave the soap to bathe him.

“We returned, and he was fine. The sickness he battled with was “Ogu oru,” causing him to have seizures. The sickness had almost run him mad. We are the ones who always ensure that he doesn’t run out in the process of calming him,” she said.

Saida also rejected rumours suggesting the late musician was involved in any money ritual, saying such claims were false and harmful, while stressing that the family had made sustained efforts over time to help him recover fully from the strange illness.

In a related development, Nigerian police authorities have also announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the circumstances surrounding Destiny Boy’s death, as investigations and public interest continue.