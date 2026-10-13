Houthi Missile Debris Falls in Dhahran, Saudi-Led Coalition Says

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The Saudi-led coalition said debris fell in a residential area of Dhahran, in eastern Saudi Arabia, after its forces intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said authorities were responding at the site. He said air defences had destroyed the missile.

Okay News reports that the coalition also announced the destruction of a second ballistic missile fired towards Haradh, in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa governorate. It attributed both launches to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

No casualty figures or details of damage were provided in the announcements reviewed for this report. Okay News has not independently verified the interceptions.

On Monday, October 12, the coalition had reported intercepting a missile launched towards Riyadh and two others aimed at Khamis Mushait, in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia formed the coalition in March 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its conflict with the Houthis.