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Dickson Calls for NDC Unity After Talks With Obi, Kwankwaso

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Dickson Calls for NDC Unity After Talks With Obi, Kwankwaso
The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

ABUJA, Nigeria – The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, called on party members on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to unite ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential and national assembly elections following discussions with presidential candidate Peter Obi and running mate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Okay News reports that Senator Dickson, a former Bayelsa State governor, disclosed details of the consultations on his verified Facebook page after meeting with Obi, Kwankwaso, the party’s National Chairman, and other leaders in Abuja.

The meetings took place over two days, concluding on Thursday, to finalise decisions ahead of the planned unveiling of the Nigeria Democratic Congress Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections.

Dickson appealed to all stakeholders, aspirants, and party members to close ranks and work collectively for the success of party candidates across all levels.

“At this critical stage, I call on all stakeholders, aspirants and members of our great Party to unite, close ranks and work collectively for the success of our candidates at all levels, from top to bottom,” Dickson said.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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