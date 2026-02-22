Dino Melaye Calls on King Charles III to Cancel Tinubu’s Proposed UK State Visit

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has publicly urged King Charles III to cancel or postpone any planned state visit involving Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing concerns over Nigeria’s political and security climate.

In an open letter addressed to the British monarch, Melaye referenced a separate communication reportedly written by Kio Amachree, who identified himself as a Nigerian political scientist with historic family ties to Nigeria’s constitutional development and longstanding connections to the United Kingdom.

The letter argued that Nigeria is currently facing serious security, economic and political challenges, including insurgency, kidnappings, inflation and growing public distrust in democratic institutions. It warned that hosting President Tinubu at a ceremonial level in London could be perceived by many Nigerians as international endorsement of a controversial administration.

The correspondence also raised concerns about the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic processes ahead of the 2027 election cycle and cautioned that a high-profile reception in the UK could carry sensitive political implications. As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from Buckingham Palace or the Nigerian Presidency regarding the appeal.