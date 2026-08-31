Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

KATSINA, Nigeria – The Katsina State Government has escalated emergency public health interventions to contain an ongoing outbreak of diphtheria across the state, vaccinating 67,670 vulnerable residents while finalizing plans to establish three additional isolation centres to strengthen clinical case management, health authorities announced on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Primary Health Care Agency (KSPHCA), Dr. Shaima’u Kabir Abba, made the disclosure during an operational press briefing at the Agency’s Primary Health Care Coordination Centre in Katsina.

Okay News reports that as of August 28, 2026, suspected diphtheria cases had been documented across 29 Local Government Areas, with Funtua recording the highest disease burden, followed by Kankia, Bakori, Katsina, Mashi, and Daura.

Dr. Shaima’u explained that the state administration, working through the KSPHCA and the State Emergency Preparedness and Rapid Response Team, has deployed active surveillance, reactive immunization, early case detection, and contact tracing mechanisms in close collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Federal Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Acting Executive Secretary disclosed that a targeted reactive vaccination campaign commenced on August 25, 2026, covering 15 prioritized high-risk wards across Bakori, Charanchi, Funtua, Mashi, and Kankia Local Government Areas, successfully administering doses to 67,670 eligible individuals to curb communal transmission.

To relieve pressure on existing healthcare infrastructure, Dr. Shaima’u noted that the state is setting up three specialized isolation units while simultaneously distributing essential therapeutics, vaccines, and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) commodities to primary and secondary facilities located in epicentre zones.

Highlighting operational obstacles confronting the response, the health chief identified low routine childhood immunization uptake, late hospital presentation by infected individuals, and the persistent threat of cross-border transmission in communities sharing boundaries with the Niger Republic as significant hurdles.

Dr. Shaima’u urged parents, guardians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups to mobilize eligible children for routine and supplementary immunization, while cautioning residents against attempting home remedies or self-medication for suspected infections.

Members of the public were advised to seek immediate clinical evaluation at the nearest health facility upon noticing characteristic symptoms, including severe sore throat, high-grade fever, difficulty in swallowing or breathing, neck swelling, or the formation of a thick greyish-white pseudomembrane over the throat, tonsils, or nasal passages.

The KSPHCA expressed profound appreciation to the Katsina State Government, frontline health personnel, multilateral development partners, and the media for their sustained commitment, reiterating that early presentation remains crucial to saving lives and interrupting the chain of transmission.