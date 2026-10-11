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IOM Reports 109 Dead, More Than 116 Missing After Djibouti Shipwreck

IOM says 15 children are among at least 109 migrants killed in the Djibouti shipwreck. More than 116 people remain missing.

By Damilola A.
Published
A small tugboat moored beside a pier at Obock, with the town visible across the water.
File photo: A tugboat beside a pier in Obock, Djibouti, on July 5, 2008. Photo: MC1 Robert Ressler / U.S. Navy.

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat travelling to Yemen capsized off Djibouti, with more than 116 people still missing, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The United Nations migration agency said survivors placed the sinking near Guhere, north of Obock, a port town in the Horn of Africa country, during the night of October 8–9.

Djiboutian authorities were continuing search and rescue operations on Sunday. IOM said its teams were working alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance.

Among the bodies recovered were 52 men, 42 women and 15 children. The children included nine girls and six boys, according to the agency.

Okay News reports that IOM said more than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all of them Ethiopian nationals. The agency was assisting 64 survivors at its Obock Migrant Response Centre.

The assistance included healthcare, temporary shelter and food, as well as help for survivors to contact their families.

“This is a devastating loss of life,” Alexandre Coissac, IOM’s chief of mission in Djibouti, said in the agency’s statement.

Djibouti is a departure point for migrants from the Horn of Africa crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Yemen. IOM said people use the route to seek safety and economic opportunities in Gulf countries.

The agency called for donors and partners to strengthen support for Djibouti’s search and rescue operations and lifesaving assistance.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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