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Djokovic Sets Up Medvedev Semifinal at China Open

Djokovic will face Medvedev in Beijing on Monday, October 5, with Hurkacz and De Minaur contesting the other China Open semifinal.

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Novak Djokovic shakes hands with another tennis player at the net.
Novak Djokovic shakes hands at the net after his China Open match on October 4, 2026. Photo: Der Spiegel / X.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the China Open semi-finals on Monday, October 5, 2026, after the tennis tournament confirmed its last-four line-up in Beijing, China.

Okay News reports that Djokovic’s official tournament page also lists the meeting, with Djokovic seeded sixth and Medvedev third.

Medvedev secured his place by beating Argentina’s Francisco Cerúndolo 7-6(4), 6-3 on Sunday, according to the tournament’s report. He will contest a place in the final against Djokovic, a six-time Beijing champion.

Medvedev, who was runner-up in 2023, has reached the semi-finals on all four of his visits to the China Open but is still seeking his first title there.

“Francisco is a very tough opponent, so I’m happy with the way I played,” Medvedev said.

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz and Australia’s Alex de Minaur will meet in the other semi-final. Hurkacz beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-2, while De Minaur recovered from a set down to defeat Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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