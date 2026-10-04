Djokovic Sets Up Medvedev Semifinal at China Open

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Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the China Open semi-finals on Monday, October 5, 2026, after the tennis tournament confirmed its last-four line-up in Beijing, China.

Okay News reports that Djokovic’s official tournament page also lists the meeting, with Djokovic seeded sixth and Medvedev third.

Medvedev secured his place by beating Argentina’s Francisco Cerúndolo 7-6(4), 6-3 on Sunday, according to the tournament’s report. He will contest a place in the final against Djokovic, a six-time Beijing champion.

Medvedev, who was runner-up in 2023, has reached the semi-finals on all four of his visits to the China Open but is still seeking his first title there.

“Francisco is a very tough opponent, so I’m happy with the way I played,” Medvedev said.

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz and Australia’s Alex de Minaur will meet in the other semi-final. Hurkacz beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-2, while De Minaur recovered from a set down to defeat Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.