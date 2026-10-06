Djokovic Wins Seventh China Open Title After De Minaur Retires

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Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title and the 102nd tour-level singles title of his career on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after Australia’s Alex de Minaur retired injured during the final in Beijing, China.

Djokovic had taken the opening set 7–6(3) and was trailing 0–1 in the second when de Minaur stopped. The Australian had held serve in the first game after both players received medical attention between sets.

Djokovic’s official website confirmed the result and said it was his first title of the season. Okay News reports that the victory took his unbeaten record at the tournament to 34 wins from 34 matches.

Neither player lost serve in the opening set. Djokovic saved a break point and de Minaur survived pressure on his own service games before the Serbian won the tie-break by seven points to three.

The title came on Djokovic’s first appearance in Beijing since 2015, when he won the sixth of his previous China Open crowns. His latest success leaves him one title behind Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who won 103 tour-level singles titles. American Jimmy Connors holds the men’s Open-era record with 109, according to the Associated Press.

Djokovic’s run included a quarter-final win over Germany’s Alexander Zverev, which set up his semi-final against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. He advanced from that match on Monday after Medvedev was disqualified for hitting a spectator with a ball.

De Minaur had also reached the final through a retirement, with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz unable to finish their semi-final. The Australian was seeking his first Beijing title and his second trophy of the year after winning in Rotterdam in February.