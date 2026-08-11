KADUNA, Nigeria – Renowned Islamic cleric Dr. Ahmad Gumi has called on political actors to exclude religious sentiment from Nigerian politics following controversial remarks made by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir regarding the governing party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Gumi stated that religious sentiment should not be dragged into election contests, noting that both government and opposition figures frequently exploit faith for political gain. According to Okay News reports, Gumi argued that Jingir’s rhetoric stems from his exposure to regional bigotry, while urging politicians to respect Nigeria’s multi-faith structure.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) publicly distanced itself from Jingir’s comments, labeling media reports claiming its endorsement as misleading. JNI Publicity Secretary Gambo Hamza clarified that Jingir’s political views are personal and requested security agencies to investigate false statements attributed to the organization.

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also condemned the remarks, asserting that residents of Kano State reject divisive political messaging. Kwankwaso urged religious and community leaders to prioritize national unity and peaceful coexistence as public debate continues across the country ahead of future electoral cycles.