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NIGERIA: The United States dollar was listed at ₦1,370 to buy and ₦1,383 to sell on the Okay News parallel-market exchange-rate board for October 1, 2026, unchanged from its previous published observation.

The board was checked at 5:35 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT). Its latest quotes were still timestamped 9:52 a.m. WAT, so the figures represent the morning observation rather than a new evening price.

Okay News reports that the published exchange-rate board showed the same buy and sell pairs for all four tracked currencies as at 3:22 p.m. WAT on September 30.

Currency Dealer buy rate Dealer sell rate Spread United States dollar (USD) ₦1,370 ₦1,383 ₦13 Euro (EUR) ₦1,560 ₦1,600 ₦40 British pound (GBP) ₦1,835 ₦1,880 ₦45 Canadian dollar (CAD) ₦965 ₦974 ₦9

All figures are naira per unit of foreign currency. The buy rate is what a dealer pays someone selling foreign currency, while the sell rate is what the dealer charges. The spread is the difference between the two.

The four currency histories, checked between 5:36 p.m. and 5:38 p.m. WAT, each contained one October 1 observation. That single entry cannot establish how prices moved during the day or provide a closing rate.

Separately, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded an official volume-weighted Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market rate of ₦1,329.16 per dollar for September 30. Its closing-rate column for that date was ₦1,329.50. These are official-market figures from the previous day.

October 1 is Nigeria’s Independence Day public holiday. The Nigerian Exchange’s 2026 calendar lists it as a non-trading day for the stock exchange.

The board records published parallel-market observations. Quotes may vary by dealer, location, transaction size, payment method and time, and the displayed figures are not guaranteed transaction prices.