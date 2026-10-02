Dollar to Naira Today, October 2, 2026: Parallel Market Rates

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The US dollar was quoted at ₦1,355 to buy and ₦1,370 to sell on the Okay News parallel-market board in its latest observation on Friday, October 2, 2026. The quotes were recorded at 3:36 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1).

Both sides were ₦5 below the first Friday observation at 9:37 a.m., when the dollar was quoted at ₦1,360 to buy and ₦1,375 to sell. The latest figures matched the 12:57 p.m. entry.

Okay News reports that the live rate board and all four currency histories, checked after 5 p.m. WAT, showed three Friday observations: 9:37 a.m., 12:57 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. The latest observation time is separate from this article’s publication time.

October 2 Parallel-Market Rates

Each figure below is the number of naira per one unit of foreign currency. Buy is what a dealer pays someone selling foreign currency; sell is what a customer pays the dealer to buy it.

The Canadian dollar’s buy quote fell by ₦7 and its sell quote by ₦3 between the first and second observations, then remained at those levels in the third. The pound and euro had identical quotes in all three Friday entries.

These records establish the movement between published observations. They do not show every dealer’s prices between updates or establish a market closing rate.

Comparison With October 1

Against the same board’s 9:52 a.m. observation on October 1, the latest dollar buy quote was ₦15 lower and its sell quote ₦13 lower. The euro and pound were each down ₦10 on the buy side and ₦20 on the sell side. The Canadian dollar was down ₦14 to buy and ₦9 to sell.

Those comparisons concern the recorded parallel-market quotes. They are not official Central Bank of Nigeria rates.

The board provides indicative observations, not executable transaction quotes or a continuous trading feed. Prices can vary by city, dealer, amount, payment method and timing. Confirm the final quote and any fees with the dealer before exchanging money.