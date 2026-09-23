Donald Trump to Host China’s Xi Jinping in Washington

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WASHINGTON, United States – United States President Donald Trump is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington for a historic three-day state visit, convening the leaders of the world’s two largest economies for crucial bilateral summit talks covering trade tariffs, artificial intelligence governance, rare earth mineral supply chains, and cross-strait security, diplomatic correspondents monitored in the American capital on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The high-stakes diplomatic mission marks President Xi’s first official state visit to the United States capital in 11 years and represents the third face-to-face interaction between both leaders since President Trump commenced his second term in office.

Okay News reports that the summit opened on Wednesday afternoon with President Trump personally greeting President Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, an uncommon level of presidential reception traditionally reserved for sovereign monarchs and pontiffs.

The visit transitions to the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday for a grand arrival ceremony featuring 479 military personnel representing all branches of the United States Armed Forces, an official review of the guard of honor in the Rose Garden, and a military flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber accompanied by four F-22 Raptor fighter jets, culminating in an East Room state dinner attended by prominent American technology and industrial chief executives.

Foreign policy analysts underscored the unusual visual pageantry surrounding the visit, with David Sacks, an Asia studies fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, describing the planned military welcome as an unprecedented overture toward a foremost geopolitical adversary.

“From meeting Xi Jinping at Andrews Air Force Base to having a flyover for Xi as well, this is not something afforded to any US ally, much less an adversary like China,” Sacks observed. “It’s quite, quite stunning.”

Substantive discussions will center on the fate of a critical bilateral trade truce signed in October 2025, which suspended planned punitive tariff escalations on Chinese imports in exchange for Beijing relaxing export controls on refined rare earth elements essential for advanced American manufacturing, an agreement currently scheduled to expire in November.

President Trump has consistently pressed Beijing over the persistent bilateral trade imbalance, with the latest United States Census Bureau statistics indicating that the American trade deficit with China remains elevated at more than $91 billion, while critical mineral exports to American industrial producers have lagged behind projected targets.

Preparatory ministerial negotiations held in New York between United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng yielded structured dialogue on non-tariff barriers and agricultural market access, laying the foundation for further high-level deliberations this week.

Artificial intelligence has also surfaced as a dominant theme, with David Firestein of the Bush China Foundation noting that bilateral technology management has climbed rapidly to the forefront of the bilateral agenda amidst intensifying global competition for computational supremacy.

While domestic lawmakers—including Senator Bernie Sanders, who publicly urged both leaders to negotiate an immediate treaty to pause unchecked AI development—and former administration advisers have voiced alarm over national security vulnerabilities, President Trump has maintained that United States technological primacy remains non-negotiable, asserting that victory in the global AI race is vital to national survival.

Diplomatic friction also surrounds the status of Taiwan, with President Xi expected to lobby against a multibillion-dollar congressional defense arms package awaiting presidential signature, which the White House has withheld as strategic leverage in broader economic and geopolitical negotiations.

The state visit concludes on Friday with a private tea hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House, followed by an official visit to the National Archives to view the foundational documents of the United States.

Defending the diplomatic engagement, Stephen Orlins, President of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, noted that President Trump views direct personal diplomacy as essential to avoiding military confrontation, affirming that sustained communication between both heads of state remains the primary buffer against bilateral escalation.