‘Don’t Call Me Bro or Blood’ — 22-Year-Old Ondo Monarch Warns

The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State has issued a stern warning to the general public to desist from addressing its traditional ruler, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, with casual or street slang such as “bro” or “blood.”

Okay News reports that the 22-year-old monarch, who ascended the throne of his forefathers at the tender age of 16 while still a secondary school student, is demanding strict adherence to cultural protocol. In a statement released on Friday, January 23, 2026, the Palace Chief of Staff, Prince Adefemi Olorunfemi, emphasized that the King must be addressed strictly as “His Royal Majesty” at all times.

The palace expressed concern that certain individuals were hiding behind the monarch’s youthful age to undermine his authority. “The fact that His Royal Majesty is the youngest king in Yoruba land does not give room for disrespect in any form,” the statement read.

Prince Olorunfemi warned that the monarch’s calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness. “Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as ‘bro,’ ‘blood,’ or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated. Such actions will be met with strong and decisive measures,” he stated.

The statement appealed particularly to the Yoruba people to uphold their values of tradition and respect for constituted authority. It reminded the public that the Oba is “Igbakeji awon orisa” (second to the gods) and that the throne he occupies is sacred regardless of the age of its occupant.

“Regardless of your status, age, or position in society, the king must be respected. This is non-negotiable,” the palace declared, urging residents and the general public to accord the throne the dignity it deserves to preserve the cultural heritage of the people.