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KINSHASA, DR Congo – The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has become the deadliest recorded in the country’s history, with 2,325 deaths reported among 4,945 confirmed cases.

The death toll has surpassed the 2,299 fatalities recorded during the country’s previous major Ebola outbreak between 2018 and 2020. Okay News reports that the outbreak has also spread to six of the DRC’s 26 provinces.

UN humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher warned on Friday that the epidemic was accelerating, saying one person was dying from Ebola approximately every 30 minutes. The outbreak had already become the country’s largest by number of cases in July.

The fatality rate among confirmed infections has also increased sharply, rising from about 20% in early June to 46%. Health specialists say many patients are being identified only after symptoms have become severe or after death, reducing the chances of successful treatment.

Public health specialist Thomas Parisch said persistent weaknesses in disease surveillance, case detection and access to medical care were contributing to the high death rate.

The United Nations has released an additional $30.5 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support the DRC and neighbouring countries. The UN has also sent 20 additional personnel to the outbreak’s epicentre, although Fletcher said further resources could be required.

The hardest-hit province, Ituri, has recorded more than 3,400 cases. The response is also being complicated by fighting in North Kivu and South Kivu, where the Congolese military is battling the Rwanda-backed M23 militia.

Fletcher has called for the number of teams handling safe and dignified burials to be doubled, treatment capacity to be tripled and contact-tracing operations strengthened. He also urged greater support for food assistance, which is currently only 25% funded.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. A limited number of experimental therapies are being evaluated.

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, including those who have died. The disease can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhoea and may lead to severe internal or external bleeding.

The DRC outbreak remains second only to the 2014–2016 West African Ebola epidemic, which killed 11,310 people across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.