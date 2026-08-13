BUNIA, Democratic Republic of Congo – The 2026 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could surpass the disease’s deadliest recorded outbreak if it continues at its current pace, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak could “eclipse” the 2014-2016 epidemic, which killed at least 11,000 people in West Africa. The current outbreak has recorded at least 4,300 cases and more than 2,000 deaths since it was officially declared on May 15.

The WHO says it hopes to bring transmission under control within three months, although this would not mean the outbreak had been completely eliminated. Okay News reports that health officials believe the virus began spreading months before authorities formally declared the epidemic.

WHO Africa Director Dr Mohamed Janabi said the virus may have started circulating as early as February, with some initial cases reportedly mistaken for malaria or typhoid. “We are chasing the virus, the virus is ahead of us,” he told reporters in Bunia.

The outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, a rare strain that has previously been linked to only two known outbreaks, in 2007 and 2012.

Unlike some other Ebola strains, there is currently no approved vaccine or recognised therapeutic drug specifically available for Bundibugyo Ebola. Researchers are working to develop vaccines, while the WHO is supporting trials of existing antiviral treatments to determine whether they can improve survival.

The outbreak is also unfolding amid regional instability in eastern DR Congo, making it difficult for health teams to reach patients. Janabi said health workers are currently reaching only about 30 percent of cases.

Ebola is a rare but potentially fatal viral disease. Symptoms can appear between two and 21 days after infection and may begin with fever, headache and tiredness before progressing to vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, organ failure.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, including blood and vomit, making rapid identification, isolation and treatment of patients critical to containing outbreaks.

The UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, has authorised the first human trials of a vaccine targeting Bundibugyo Ebola. The vaccine is being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford using technology similar to that used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Three other groups are developing potential Bundibugyo vaccines, although they have not yet entered clinical trials. Meanwhile, the WHO is sponsoring a separate clinical trial in DR Congo to assess whether two existing antiviral therapies can improve patients’ chances of survival.