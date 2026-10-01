DR Congo Ebola Response Needs 1,400 More Health Workers, WHO Says

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

BUNIA, Democratic Republic of the Congo: More than 1,400 additional health professionals are needed to support the country’s expanding Ebola treatment capacity, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a September 30, 2026 update.

Bed capacity increased from 929 on July 27 to 1,510 by September 21, across 54 health facilities serving 34 health zones, according to the agency’s response assessment.

Okay News reports that WHO said continuing transmission and new hotspots were putting pressure on response teams. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

“Increasing capacity allows us to admit more patients under better conditions and reduce delays,” said Stéphane Mutombo, who heads the clinical component of the Ministry of Health’s care response.

WHO said the government’s revised 180-day response plan, launched on September 4, required US$1.3 billion over six months. The plan covers needs across the response, with support from WHO and other partners.

A separate WHO update published on September 30 described efforts to find suspected cases sooner. By September 17, 680 community volunteers had been deployed across 17 health zones for surveillance and contact tracing. The programme aimed to reach 1,603 volunteers by the end of October.

Volunteers speak with families, identify people showing signs of illness and pass alerts to health authorities. Teams then investigate suspected cases and monitor people who have been in contact with confirmed patients.

The agency said approximately 2,000 alerts were being reported daily, compared with about 10 at the start of the response in May. Field teams were checking 90% of those alerts, according to that update.

WHO surveillance focal person Jean Marie Tshilumbu Kaboya said that “early detection largely depends on community trust and participation”. The agency identified difficulties reaching some communities and reluctance to report illness among the obstacles to finding cases promptly.