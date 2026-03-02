Drone Strike Sparks Small Fire at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery

Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia – A small fire broke out at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refining facility following what appeared to be a drone strike earlier on Monday, according to reports citing sources familiar with the incident. The fire was described as isolated and has since been brought under control.

The incident occurred at the Ras Tanura refinery, one of the kingdom’s key oil processing hubs. While the full extent of the damage has not been publicly disclosed, initial reports indicated that the blaze did not escalate into a wider operational emergency.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions, raising concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf. Any disruption at Ras Tanura, a strategic oil export facility, could have implications for global supply chains and energy markets, though there was no immediate indication of major production losses.

Authorities have not yet released detailed findings on the cause of the strike or identified those responsible, and further updates are expected as investigations continue.