DSS Hands Over Abducted Teen Girl Walida to Jigawa Governor

Dutse, Jigawa State, Nigeria – Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State has taken custody of Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim, the abducted girl from Hadejia Local Government Area, following her release by the (DSS).

Speaking after receiving her at the DSS headquarters in Abuja late Wednesday night, the governor said issues surrounding her alleged abduction would be resolved in court, assuring that justice would be served. He added that the state government would ensure her safety and support her full recovery from any trauma she may have experienced.

Walida, who went missing in 2023, was reportedly recovered in January 2026. Controversy had trailed her custody after it emerged that she had been living in Abuja and later with a DSS operative, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, with whom she had a baby girl in November 2025.

Governor Namadi stated that Walida and her child would remain under the custody of the Jigawa State Government pending the resolution of legal and other contentious matters. He clarified that taking her into state custody does not automatically mean she would be returned to Jigawa immediately, noting that she would remain in Abuja for now under adequate security.

The DSS Director-General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, said the agency’s intervention was guided by law and concern for Walida’s safety and future. He explained that multiple stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society organisations, and medical professionals, were involved in the process. He also confirmed that the operative in question remains in DSS custody and would face appropriate action if found culpable.

Representatives of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, and other civil society groups witnessed the handover. Walida’s parents, however, were not present during the transfer, which concluded around 10:40 p.m.

The case has generated nationwide attention, with several groups calling for transparency and adherence to due process as investigations and legal proceedings continue.