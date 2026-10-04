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ECOWAS Plans Youth Observers for Nigeria’s 2027 Elections

ECOWAS electoral assistance chief Serigne Ka says youth observers will join regular missions for Nigeria’s 2027 elections, following pilots in Côte d’Ivoire and Benin.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Economic Community of West African States emblem on a white background.
ECOWAS emblem, used for identification. This is not a photograph of the Abuja discussion.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plans to send youth election observers to Nigeria’s 2027 polls, according to Serigne Ka, head of the regional organisation’s electoral assistance division.

Ka outlined the proposal at an elections and democracy discussion in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Saturday, October 3. TheCable reported his remarks from a statement issued after the event.

Okay News reports that the proposed youth teams would work alongside ECOWAS’s regular election observation missions. Ka said the approach had been piloted in Côte d’Ivoire and repeated in Benin.

The discussion was organised by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) with Legis360. It focused on young people’s participation in elections and democratic processes.

Ka urged political parties to give young people more opportunities within their structures. He identified finance as a major barrier to participation, alongside social and cultural obstacles and gender bias.

“Unless young people can access finance, I don’t think they can do much about political participation,” he said.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, PAACA’s executive director, urged prospective youth observers to learn the electoral laws and regulations governing their work.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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