August 14, 2026

Ecuadorian Police Seize 1,034 Pounds of Cocaine Branded With Erling Haaland Stickers

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Ecuadorian Police Seize 1,034 Pounds of Cocaine Branded With Erling Haaland Stickers
This image from a video released by Ecuador National Police, shows alleged bricks of cocaine which Ecuadorian police removed from a truck in Carchi, Ecuador Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. Credit : Ecuador National Police via AP

TULCÁN, Ecuador – Authorities in Ecuador intercepted a 1,034-pound shipment of cocaine adorned with photos of football star Erling Haaland near the country’s northern border with Colombia.

Okay News understands that anti-narcotics officers discovered 370 concealed packages inside a modified truck floor following an early morning tip off along the Pan-American Highway. Police arrested a Colombian national, identified as María R., during the border operation near the town of Tulcán.

Law enforcement officials noted that international smuggling rings routinely print logos of high-profile athletes onto illegal narcotics to indicate product ownership and distribution routes. Investigators estimate the illicit cargo is worth $842,000 locally, over $11 million in the United States, and more than $19.6 million in European markets.

The unusual branding highlights a growing trend among South American cartels, who previously stamped images of Lionel Messi onto intercepted contraband. The border seizure occurred shortly after Erling Haaland represented the Norwegian national team during the 2026 World Cup campaign in North America.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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