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Edo Court Sentences Four to Death for Kidnapping and Cultism

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Edo Court Sentences Four to Death for Kidnapping and Cultism
Edo State Map.

BENIN CITY, Nigeria — An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City sentenced three men and one woman to death by hanging on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, following their conviction on charges related to kidnapping, membership of a secret cult, and other violent crimes.

Justice T. A. Momodu delivered the judgment, which lasted over three hours, after presiding over an 11-count charge preferred against the accused individuals.

Okay News reports that the four convicted persons are Marvelous Isaac, 32, Wisdom Michael, 36, Rufus Michael, 30, and Gift Raphael, 27.

The ruling was delivered in a court division specifically dedicated to handling cases of kidnapping, cultism, and violent crimes within Edo State.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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