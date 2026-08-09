August 10, 2026

Edo NDC Members Reject National Reconciliation Committee

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Edo NDC Members Reject National Reconciliation Committee
Nigeria Democratic Congress Logo.

ABUJA, Nigeria: Aggrieved members of the Nigerian Democratic Congress in the Edo South Senatorial District rejected the party’s national reconciliation committee on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Okay News reports that Agbonaye Osazee Ofo issued a statement on behalf of the group, asserting that the panel’s main objective is to persuade aggrieved members to accept an unfair outcome.

“A reconciliation committee cannot become a substitute for justice,” Agbonaye Osazee Ofo said. “It cannot be used to paper over disputed primaries, silence legitimate grievances, or compel aggrieved members to accept outcomes they firmly believe were imposed upon them.”

The group noted that the appointment of Prof. Pat Utomi and Engr. Buba Galadima to the panel does not validate the process. “Prof. Pat Utomi, Engr. Buba Galadima and the other members may bring credibility and experience to the assignment, but even the most respected individuals cannot transform an unjust process into a just one simply by sitting on a reconciliation panel,” Agbonaye Osazee Ofo said.

The members demanded that genuine winners retain their mandates and that the party reopen the issues that generated the controversy. “If the NDC genuinely wants reconciliation, then the committee should begin with the facts,” Agbonaye Osazee Ofo said. “Let the disputed primaries be examined.”

The aggrieved members stated that the party must subject contested matters to independent arbitration before the 2027 elections.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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