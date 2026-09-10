Edo Police Order Probe Into Traffic Officers Clash

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BENIN CITY, Nigeria — The Edo State Police Command ordered an investigation on September 10, 2026, following an altercation between officers of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency and the Intelligence Response Team in Edo State, Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Edo State Assistant Superintendent of Police Eno Ikoedem, speaking for the command, confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Patrick Daaor, interviewed representatives of both agencies on September 10, 2026, and directed a review into the incident.

The investigation follows a video published on X on September 10, 2026, depicting an altercation between the personnel, during which an officer assigned to the Intelligence Response Team discharged a rifle into the air.

The Edo State Police Command stated that Patrick Daaor ordered a disciplinary review regarding the officer who fired the weapon.

The command stated that any officer found culpable following the investigation will face sanctions under existing regulations and laws.

The command advised members of the public to submit reports regarding police conduct through its Complaint Response Unit instead of taking the law into their own hands.