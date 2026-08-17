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Edo State House of Assembly Elects New Speaker

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Edo State House of Assembly Elects New Speaker
A photograph of the newly elected Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly in Nigeria, Hon. Yekini Idiaye.

BENIN CITY, Nigeria – The Edo State House of Assembly elected the representative for Akoko-Edo Constituency I, Yekini Idiaye, as its new Speaker on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Okay News reports that former Speaker Blessing Agbebaku resigned on Monday morning after an impeachment notice was signed by 17 of the 24 lawmakers on Sunday night.

Idiaye is a third-term lawmaker and the oldest member from the Edo North Senatorial District. His election aligns with a zoning arrangement within the Assembly, which stipulates that the Speaker must come from the north when the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, is from the Edo Central Senatorial District.

Idiaye stated that without this zoning agreement, the Deputy Speaker would have automatically succeeded the former Speaker. Members of the Assembly visited the Government House to inform Okpebholo of the leadership change.

Agbebaku’s media aide, Ivy Ebojele, confirmed the departure and stated that further information would be released by her office. “I can confirm the Speaker’s resignation but details will be made public later,” Ebojele said.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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