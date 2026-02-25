EFCC Arraigns Three NRC Staff Over Alleged N2.04 Billion Fraud and Unlawful Enrichment

Lagos, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three senior officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation over alleged N2.04 billion fraud, unlawful enrichment, and money laundering offences, the Commission disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.

Okay News reports that the defendants are Felix Njoku, a former Director of Finance; Benjamin Chinwuba Iloanusi, currently a Director in the Procurement Department; and Oche Jerry Ogbole-Inalegwu, currently Director of Mechanical. Njoku was arraigned before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on a 17-count charge involving alleged fraud of N736.3 million. He was accused of receiving N240.9 million from NRC contractors through his company account after leaving office as Director of Finance.

Iloanusi was arraigned before Justice Ismail Ijelu on a 10-count charge involving alleged N915.3 million fraud. According to the charge, he allegedly received N160.9 million from NRC contractors through accounts in Polaris Bank while serving as Director of Procurement in 2022. Ogbole was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on a nine-count charge involving alleged N395.2 million fraud, with allegations that he received payments from a Chinese construction company while serving as Railway District Manager.

Upon arraignment, all defendants pleaded not guilty. Prosecution counsel requested trial dates and for defendants to be remanded pending trial. Justice Abike-Fadipe granted Njoku temporary release on health grounds, ordering him to deposit his passport and report to EFCC offices regularly. Justice Ijelu remanded Iloanusi in a correctional centre, while Justice Dada allowed Ogbole to continue on administrative bail. The cases were adjourned to various dates in March, April, and May 2026 for bail hearings and trial commencement.

The development comes days after the EFCC arraigned a former Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Edetanle, over alleged money laundering involving $385,000 and N165.5 million. The charges against all defendants centre on allegations of unlawful enrichment through payments received from contractors in connection with official duties. The EFCC’s ongoing prosecution of multiple NRC officials underscores its focus on tackling unlawful enrichment and corruption within public institutions.