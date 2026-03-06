EFCC Arraigns Titilayo Eboh Over Alleged N1.87bn Forex Fraud in Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an alleged serial fraudster, Titilayo Eboh, before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, over an alleged foreign exchange fraud involving more than N1.87 billion.

Eboh was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada alongside Chayomi Aluminium Limited and another suspect, Abubakar Funtua, who is currently at large. Prosecutors told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to obtain the money from two businessmen — Olamayowa Abdulwasiu Olabisi and Adekanmi Adedire of Himark Intertrades Limited — under the claim that they had United States dollars available to exchange at a rate of N420 per dollar. The EFCC alleged the representation was false and made with the intent to defraud.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in court.

Okay News understands that the prosecution requested a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in custody pending proceedings. Justice Dada subsequently adjourned the hearing of the bail application to March 24, 2026, while trial is scheduled to commence on May 4, 2026.