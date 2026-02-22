EFCC Arrests 20 for Suspected Electoral Fraud in FCT Council Polls

Abuja, Nigeria – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 20 suspects on Saturday, February 21, 2026, for sundry electoral offences during the just-concluded Federal Capital Territory local government elections.

Okay News reports that the suspects were arrested across the FCT for offences ranging from vote buying and vote selling to obstruction of officers. Recovered cash totals N17,218,700. One suspect was arrested with N13,500,000 in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area.

Two suspects were arrested in Abaji, nine in Gwagwalada, four in Kuje, and the remaining four in Kwali. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to combat vote buying and other electoral malpractices that undermine democratic processes. Addressing vote buying remains critical to ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria.