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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, 61, wanted over an alleged case of receiving stolen property.

The anti-graft agency announced the development in a public notice issued on Wednesday by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC.

Okay News reports that the Commission asked members of the public with information about Maina’s whereabouts to contact its offices or other security agencies.

“The public is hereby notified that ABDULRASHEED ABDULLAHI MAINA, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Receiving Stolen Properties,” the notice said.

Notice of Abdulrasheed Maina declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC identified Maina as an indigene of Biu in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

The Commission said anyone with useful information about his location can contact its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja.

It also provided the telephone number 08093322644 and the email address [email protected] for information relating to his whereabouts.

The agency added that members of the public may also report relevant information to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

The EFCC notice did not provide further details about the alleged stolen property or the circumstances surrounding the latest declaration at the time of publication.