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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has urged former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva to make himself available for questioning following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress and public criticism of the anti-graft agency.

Okay News reports that EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale made the call on Monday, August 31, 2026, in response to statements made by Sylva in his resignation letter.

“He has been declared wanted; he should make himself available to the commission,” Oyewale said.

Sylva, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under former President Muhammadu Buhari and as governor of Bayelsa State from 2007 to 2012, announced his resignation from the ruling APC in a letter dated August 31, 2026. The letter was delivered electronically to the APC chairman of Ward 4 in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and copied to the national chairman of the APC, the executive chairman of the EFCC, and the Bayelsa State APC chairman.

In his letter, Sylva stated that he was copying the anti-graft agency directly due to its recent conduct.

“I am deliberately putting the EFCC in copy of this letter because, of late, it has conducted itself more as an organ of the APC than as an institution of State,” Sylva wrote. “I am fully aware that this action of mine may invite a redoubled witch-hunt against me and my associates, but that is a risk I am willing to take.”

The former governor expressed dissatisfaction with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the government had failed to meet expectations.

“As a founding member of the APC, and one who joined other well-meaning Nigerians in building the Party with sweat and money, it is deeply saddening to witness how the ideals we espoused have been so thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted,” Sylva wrote. “Moreover, I cannot, in all good conscience, continue to belong to a Party whose leaders believe that ‘all is fair in politics;’ and have consistently demonstrated that belief in practice. All cannot be fair in any endeavour of life. The demands of basic decency and morality forbid it. Unfortunately, this mentality appears to underpin virtually every action, and even inaction, of this administration.”

He added: “The present Government, formed under the banner of the APC we once loved, has disappointed the vast majority of Nigerians. And I can see neither a credible attempt nor any possibility of a revamp. I am therefore left with no other choice than to jettison a floundering ship whose fate appears to have been sealed by its irredeemable load of iniquities. I have no doubt that, in the coming election, Nigerians will vote for Nigeria and free the Country from this stranglehold on our beautiful country.”

The EFCC declared Sylva wanted in November 2025 regarding an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion involving $14,859,257 (approximately N23.77 billion).

Sylva is also listed as a defendant and described as “still at large” in a 13-count federal charge in the Federal High Court in Abuja involving allegations of treason, terrorism-related offences, conspiracy, and money laundering. Investigators allege he served as a principal financier of an alleged plot against the federal government, contributing N785 million ($490,625 USD) through Purple Waves Limited, an Abuja-based company, out of more than N5 billion ($3.125 million USD) reportedly pooled for the operation.

The funds linked to Purple Waves Limited were traced to proceeds from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission and loans obtained by the company. Sylva has denied involvement in the alleged plot, and no conviction has been made.

In May 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted an interim forfeiture order covering nine properties linked to Sylva following an application by the EFCC. In July 2026, the Department of State Services arraigned five of his associates for allegedly concealing his whereabouts; they pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.