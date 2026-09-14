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LAGOS, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned legal practitioners across the federation to immediately desist from the illegal and unethical practice of charging and billing clients in foreign currencies for legal services rendered within Nigeria, cautioning that non-compliant practitioners will face criminal prosecution, the anti-graft agency announced on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The regulatory warning was handed down in Lagos by the Acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC I (ACE I) Bawa Usman Kaltungo, during an interactive working session with a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Task Force on Illegal Practice of Law.

Okay News reports that the visiting delegation, led by the Head of the NBA Lagos Task Force, Moshood Abiola, met with the commission’s zonal leadership to strengthen operational cooperation in tackling the unauthorized practice of law and enforcing statutory compliance across the legal sector.

Addressing the visiting bar delegation, Kaltungo expressed grave institutional concern over the conduct of legal practitioners who contravene the law and professional codes of conduct by demanding fees in foreign denominations, notably United States dollars, for domestic transactions.

The zonal director emphasized that charging clients in foreign currencies violates the legal tender provisions set out under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act and undermines the nation’s currency sovereignty, maintaining that legal practitioners are not immune from statutory accountability when their commercial conduct breaches federal law.

“The EFCC has called on legal practitioners in the country to desist from the illegal and unethical practice of charging clients in foreign currencies,” Kaltungo stated, adding that the Commission will not hesitate to prosecute any lawyer or law firm established to have engaged in currency dollarisation or unauthorized foreign exchange dealings.

The directive aligns with the anti-graft agency’s broader regulatory oversight of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), which include law chambers, legal consultancies, and independent attorneys monitored for compliance through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

Kaltungo reiterated that the commission remains resolute in eradicating illicit financial activities across professional services, warning that law firms found facilitating suspicious transactions or violating statutory billing guidelines will be subject to thorough asset tracking and judicial enforcement.

Welcoming the task force, the EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating closely with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association to sanitize legal practice, flush out impostors, and preserve the integrity of the justice delivery framework across the country.