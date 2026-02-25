Egbetokun Bows Out As IGP, Olatunji Disu Assumes Duty

Abuja, Nigeria – The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has formally assumed office as the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police, succeeding Kayode Egbetokun, who served as the 22nd indigenous IGP from June 19, 2023, to February 24, 2026.

Born on April 13, 1966, Disu hails from Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State. He holds multiple academic qualifications, including master’s degrees in Entrepreneurship, Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, and Public Administration, as well as postgraduate and advanced diplomas in related fields. He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on May 18, 1992.

Prior to his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos. Over the course of his career, he has held several strategic positions, including Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team, and Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos between 2015 and 2021.

He has also served as AIG, Special Protection Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja; Commissioner of Police, Administration and Intelligence at the Force Intelligence Bureau; Assistant Commissioner of Police in Rivers State; and Officer in Charge of various units, including Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-Robbery and Anti-Fraud squads across different states. Disu previously served as Aide-de-Camp to a former Lagos State governor and as a directing staff member at the Nigerian Police Academy, Kano.

The Acting IGP is affiliated with several professional bodies, including the International Academy of Forensics, the National Association of Investigative Specialists (USA), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In 2005, he led the first Nigerian Police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to help address the crisis in Darfur, underscoring his international peacekeeping experience.