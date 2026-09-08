Eguavoen Appointed Interim Super Falcons Head Coach

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Augustine Eguavoen has been appointed as the interim head coach of Nigeria’s senior women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, ahead of their 2028 Olympic Games second-round qualifying fixture against Comoros next month.

Okay News reports that the Nigeria Football Federation named the former Super Eagles head coach to lead the team on a temporary basis while the search for a permanent manager continues. Eguavoen previously led Nigeria’s senior men’s team to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Joining the interim technical crew is Nasarawa Amazons head coach Christopher Danjuma, who recently managed the Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf, who earned 68 caps and competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, joins as an assistant coach alongside goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa.

The 10-timeAfrican champions face Comoros after the island nation advanced with a 30-0 aggregate victory over Sudan. Both legs of the qualifying tie will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on October 9 and October 13, 2026.

To secure one of Africa’stwo qualification spots for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Nigeria must navigate four two-legged knockout rounds. The winner of the second-round tie advances to the third round in early 2027 to face either Morocco or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Subsequent qualification rounds are scheduled for late 2027, where potential opponents include Cameroon, South Africa, or Zambia.