Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu Urges Muslims to Imbibe Prophet’s Virtues

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), charging the faithful to emulate his exemplary character and embody the values of devotion, tolerance, and humility.

In a goodwill message issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President noted that beyond the annual festivities, the sacred occasion presents an opportunity for deep introspection, fervent prayers, and moral renewal.

“The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” Tinubu stated.

Okay News reports that the President called on Islamic clerics and religious leaders across the federation to utilize the festive season to preach harmony, promote national cohesion, and encourage their followers to reflect the Prophet’s principles in their civic responsibilities.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians observing the Maulud celebration to demonstrate compassion and extend practical support to the vulnerable and less privileged within their communities, emphasizing that social solidarity remains central to national development.

The Nigerian leader further urged citizens of all faiths to offer sustained prayers for peace, security, and stability, expressing optimism that collective dedication and resilience will overcome security and socio-economic challenges confronting parts of the country.