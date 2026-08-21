Eight Dead in Plane Crash at US Air Force Site in Alaska

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Cape Newenham, United States – A civilian-contracted plane crash killed eight people at the airport of a US Air Force long-range radar site in Alaska on Thursday.

Okay News reports that the Alaskan Command issued a statement confirming that rescuers who landed near the crash site “confirmed there were no survivors”.

The statement did not say what those onboard were doing at the radar site, which tracks aircraft operating in Alaskan airspace.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said Alaskan Command chief Robert Davis.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment,” Davis added.

An Alaskan Command spokesperson said the military is investigating the crash and will name the dead after their families have been informed.