Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Missing as Ferry Capsizes off North Cyprus

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KYRENIA, Cyprus – At least eight people have been confirmed dead and nearly 20 others remain missing after a double-hulled passenger ferry carrying 267 people capsized in deep waters off the northern coast of Cyprus, maritime and emergency officials confirmed on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The commercial vessel overturned on Sunday shortly after departing the port city of Kyrenia en route to the Turkish port of Taşucu in Mersin province—a standard daily sea shuttle corridor connecting the island to southern Turkey.

Okay News reports that the sudden disaster left dozens of passengers clinging desperately to the overturned hull in open water before passing commercial vessels and coastguard patrol boats arrived to pull survivors to safety.

Specialized search-and-rescue teams, supported by deep-water divers deployed from Turkey, expanded their operations on Monday across the disaster zone, where the sunken ferry came to rest on the seabed at an estimated depth exceeding 500 metres (1,640 feet).

Authorities have given varying estimates regarding the unaccounted-for passengers, with emergency coordinators confirming that between 18 and 19 people remain missing as divers assess whether victims remain trapped inside the submerged wreckage.

Distraught relatives gathered outside the port gates in Kyrenia through the night and into the early hours of Monday, awaiting news of loved ones as medical personnel treated rescued passengers for shock and hypothermia.

Survivor accounts indicate that the wide-bodied vessel experienced severe instability shortly into its journey, jolting violently before slamming against the sea surface, with preliminary reports suggesting that part of its bow structure burst open upon impact.

Maritime security and law enforcement authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, detaining the ferry’s captain and surviving crew members for questioning regarding vessel seaworthiness, loading compliance, and navigational procedures prior to the capsize.