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ONITSHA, Nigeria — Human rights lawyer Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor has called on Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, and federal security agencies to implement preventive measures to protect Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi following safety concerns raised ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okay News reports that Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor issued a public statement titled “Nothing Must Happen to Peter Obi: President Tinubu Must Act Now; Protect Peter Obi, Protect the Democratic Space — Nigeria Must Not Wait for Tragedy Before It Acts” following an interview given by Peter Obi on Arise TV.

“As I attentively listened to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2027 presidential election, speak during a prime-time interview on Arise TV a night ago, I was deeply struck by the gravity of his expressed apprehension about his personal safety and whether he would remain alive until the 2027 election,” Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor said.

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor urged Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission, state authorities, and security agencies to maintain minimum conditions necessary for all candidates to campaign freely without intimidation.

“The political space belongs to the Nigerian people; it does not belong to any governor, political party or presidential candidate,” Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor said.

The lawyer referenced recent political disputes, including conflicting reports surrounding an alleged obstruction of Peter Obi’s convoy in Benue State, where local police confirmed awareness of the visit and the provision of security personnel.

“The real test is whether the Nigerian Republic can conduct a political contest in which every legitimate contestant can campaign, every citizen can listen, every party can organise peacefully, and every disagreement is ultimately settled by the ballot and the law rather than by intimidation, coercion or violence,” Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor said.