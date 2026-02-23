Ekiti Expands Judiciary as Governor Swears in Five High Court Judges

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria — On Monday, February 23, 2026, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State in southwestern Nigeria formally inaugurated five new judges into the Ekiti State High Court, strengthening the state’s judicial bench at a time of rising case volumes.

The newly appointed judges are Justices Olanike Adegoke, who previously served as Chief Registrar of the Ekiti State High Court; Bamidele Bamise, formerly Permanent Secretary in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice; Julius Ajibare, formerly Director of Public Prosecution; Stephen Akinyede; and Adefunke Anoma, who previously served as a Chief Magistrate.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Governor Oyebanji warned friends and associates of the judges against seeking improper favours that could compromise the administration of justice. He urged them to avoid exerting corrupt influence or undue pressure on the new members of the bench.

The governor emphasised the importance of providing adequate human and material resources to the judiciary to ensure what he described as “an efficient, effective, accessible, impartial and reliable dispensation of justice that can guarantee peace, order and sustainable development”.

He said, “With the addition of the five new judges, I am doubly convinced that the Ekiti Judiciary is strengthened, reenergized, and repositioned for better, effective, and timely dispensation of justice.

“As our state continues to expand in every aspect of socioeconomic indices, our courts have also correspondingly witnessed an increasing volume of cases. This increase is a reflection of the improving sociopolitical maturity of our society, expanding commercial activities, and the rising confidence of the citizens in the judicial process.

“While this is commendable, it has also placed considerable demands on our serving judges. This appointment and swearing-in of the new judges today is, therefore, both timely and strategic. As they assume duty, they will complement the dedicated efforts of those already on the Bench and, by extension, help decongest court dockets and expedite the dispensation of justice.”

Okay News reports that the appointments followed recommendations made to the National Judicial Council, the constitutional body responsible for the discipline and appointment of judicial officers in Nigeria. The council approved the appointments after its screening process.

Governor Oyebanji congratulated the new judges, describing their elevation as merit-based and well deserved. He extended his congratulations to the judiciary as an institution as well as to the families and associates of the appointees. He said, “I want to also extend this greeting to the Judiciary, families and friends of the new judges. I appeal to friends and associates not to become clogs on the wheel of justice through corruptive influence and undue pressures.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, outlined ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary. These reforms include amendments to relevant state laws to increase the statutory number of High Court judges in response to growing demand.

Apata stressed that the state executive arm of government has not interfered in judicial affairs, describing respect for the separation of powers and protection of judicial independence as a key achievement of the administration.

Justice Olanike Adegoke, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to the state government and the judiciary for the confidence placed in them. She pledged loyalty to constitutional principles and impartial service.

She said, “Fortified by our oaths, we affirm our commitment to uphold the constitution and administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.”

She assured residents of Ekiti State that the new judges would discharge their duties fairly and independently at all times.

The National Judicial Council had earlier, in January 2026, approved the appointment of the five legal practitioners at its 110th meeting held on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. The approvals formed part of a broader decision to appoint 27 judges to various state High Courts across seven Nigerian states following a screening process that included public complaints review and interviews conducted by a seven-member committee.

The latest appointments are expected to ease the workload of existing judges, reduce delays in case handling, and improve public confidence in the justice system in Ekiti State.