Eko Disco Appoints Wola Joseph-Condotti as Interim CEO Following Rekhiat Momoh’s Retirement

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) has named Wola Joseph-Condotti as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026, following the retirement of long-serving CEO Rekhiat Momoh.

Okay News reports that the appointment comes less than two weeks after TransGrid Consortium completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Eko Disco, marking a new chapter for one of Nigeria’s largest power distribution utilities.

Wola Joseph-Condotti’s appointment was formally announced on January 13, 2026, during a town hall meeting addressed by Engineer Olubunmi Peters, the new Chairman of TransGrid Consortium and now Chairman of Eko Disco.

Prior to this role, Wola served as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of West Power & Gas Limited, the former parent company of Eko Disco.

She brings decades of leadership experience in Nigeria’s power sector, including a ten-year tenure as Chief Legal & Company Secretary at Eko Disco, where she also oversaw compliance, regulatory affairs, customer service, human resources, and data protection.

Her appointment signals a focus on continuity and institutional knowledge during a period of ownership transition and strategic repositioning.

Outgoing CEO Rekhiat Momoh, who led the company for nearly two years, announced her retirement after a distinguished 33-year career that spanned NEPA, PHCN, and Eko Disco.

In a farewell message to staff, Momoh expressed deep gratitude, describing her time as CEO as the greatest privilege of her professional life and praising the dedication of the workforce.

Momoh, a native of Etsako West LGA in Edo State, held various strategic roles at Eko Disco, including General Manager (Commercial), Assistant General Manager (Marketing), and District Manager for key business units such as Orile, Mushin, and Apapa.

Her expertise in operations, marketing, and customer service established her as one of the most experienced leaders in Nigeria’s power distribution landscape.

The leadership transition reflects Eko Disco’s effort to maintain stability while adapting to new ownership under TransGrid.

TransGrid Enerco Limited recently finalised the acquisition of a 60 per cent controlling stake in Eko Disco in a deal valued at approximately N360 billion, completed on December 30, 2025.

This transaction ranks among the largest private takeovers in Nigeria’s power distribution sector since the 2013 privatisation of the industry.

Wola’s deep institutional knowledge and TransGrid’s fresh capital are expected to drive improvements in operational performance, customer service, regulatory compliance, and overall service delivery.

The appointment also continues the growing trend of women leading major distribution companies in Nigeria, including Eko Disco and Ikeja Electric, highlighting increasing gender diversity in executive leadership within the power sector.

Stakeholders will be watching closely for early indicators of strategic direction and performance under the new leadership.