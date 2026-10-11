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Nigeria’s Court of Appeal in Kaduna has rejected former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s challenge to a ruling denying him bail, leaving the lower court’s decision in place.

The three-member panel unanimously found that he had not provided new evidence or exceptional circumstances sufficient to overturn the decision, according to accounts of the judgment published by Premium Times and The Telegraph Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the appeal, numbered CA/K/254C/2026, concerned the Kaduna State High Court’s refusal of his second bail application on June 10, 2026.

“There is no merit in this Appeal. It fails and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi said in the lead judgment, according to excerpts published by The Telegraph Nigeria.

The panel also struck out El-Rufai’s September 29 reply brief as incompetent. It found no basis to conclude that the trial judge had exercised discretion improperly or caused a miscarriage of justice.

El-Rufai is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged financial offences linked to his time as governor from 2015 to 2023. He has denied wrongdoing.

The appellate court said its assessment of the bail application did not determine his guilt. The Telegraph Nigeria reported that the panel also upheld an accelerated hearing and said he could seek further consideration of bail if the prosecution failed to pursue the case diligently.

Premium Times reported that the substantive trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, October 12, 2026.