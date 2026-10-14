El-Rufai Case: Jimi Lawal’s Bail Hearing Moved to October 16

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The Federal High Court in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, has fixed Friday, October 16, 2026, to hear the bail application of Jimi Adebisi Lawal, a former adviser to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, after prosecutors opposed his request for release.

Justice Hauwa’u Buhari set the date at proceedings on Wednesday, October 14. The substantive case involving Lawal and El-Rufai was adjourned to December 8, 2026.

Okay News reports that the bail application before the court concerns Lawal, the second defendant. It is separate from El-Rufai’s unsuccessful appeal against a bail refusal in the Kaduna State High Court.

Lawal’s lawyer asked for his release on medical grounds and argued that the prosecution should not oppose the request after previously granting him administrative bail.

Ibrahim Mukhtar, counsel for Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), told journalists after the sitting that the prosecution had filed a counter-affidavit opposing the application.

“We have already filed a counter-affidavit to it. So, we are opposing the application,” he said.

Mukhtar did not disclose the grounds for the opposition, saying the prosecution had yet to present its arguments in court.

Mustapha Abubakar, a lawyer representing El-Rufai, said the prosecution requested time to examine a further affidavit submitted by Lawal’s defence. He said Lawal’s lawyer agreed to the adjournment to allow the prosecution to respond.

Abubakar also said new lawyers appearing for both the prosecution and El-Rufai needed time to study the case and take over from their predecessors.

The ICPC said in June that El-Rufai and Lawal pleaded not guilty to the charges brought before Buhari. The allegations remain subject to the court’s determination.

According to Mukhtar, no prosecution witnesses had yet been presented in this federal case.