El-Rufai’s Aide Alleges Attempted Arrest at Airport, Passport Seized

Security operatives allegedly attempted to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, upon his arrival in Nigeria from Cairo, according to his Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Adekeye claimed that security agents approached El-Rufai at the airport and sought to take him into custody. However, the former governor reportedly declined to accompany them without a formal written invitation. The aide further alleged that the operatives subsequently seized El-Rufai’s passport from one of his aides.

Okay News reports that a short video circulating on social media shows El-Rufai in a tense exchange with security personnel at what appears to be an airport arrival area. In the clip, he is heard saying firmly: “If you want to invite me, write me a letter.” The video, which lasts only a few seconds, captures crowd noise and movement, with no extended dialogue clearly audible beyond that statement.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from security agencies regarding the incident. Further developments are expected as more details emerge.