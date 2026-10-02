Eldense Announces Messi Takeover, With Spanish Approval Pending

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Spain’s Club Deportivo Eldense announced Argentine forward Lionel Messi as its new owner on Thursday, October 1, 2026, although the acquisition still awaits mandatory regulatory approval.

The club, based in Elda in Spain’s Alicante province, competes in LaLiga Hypermotion, the country’s second division. The announcement follows reports of an initial agreement last month, when legal checks remained outstanding.

Okay News reports that Eldense said the transaction required authorisation from Spain’s Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), or Higher Sports Council, under the country’s Sports Law.

“The transaction remains pending the mandatory authorisation of the CSD,” the club said in its statement, translated from Spanish.

Eldense described a long-term project to develop the club’s football operations and strengthen its organisation and community role. It said the aim was to establish a stronger position in professional football while preserving the club’s identity.

The announcement did not disclose a purchase price or specify the percentage of shares involved. It was issued in the club’s name and did not include a personal statement from Messi.

Spanish news agency EFE had reported on September 8 that Messi had reached an initial agreement to become Eldense’s largest shareholder, citing sources close to the transaction. Okay News reported that preliminary agreement on September 9.

Messi, who plays for Inter Miami in the United States, already owns another Spanish club, Unió Esportiva Cornellà. The Catalan club announced his acquisition on April 16, 2026.

Eldense was founded in 1921 and plays its home matches at the Nuevo Pepico Amat stadium in Elda. The club gave no date for the outstanding regulatory decision.