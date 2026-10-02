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Eldense Announces Messi Takeover, With Spanish Approval Pending

CD Eldense has announced Lionel Messi as its new owner, with approval from Spain’s Higher Sports Council still pending. The club did not disclose the deal’s value.

By Damilola A.
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Lionel Messi in Argentina’s number 10 shirt and captain’s armband on the pitch
Lionel Messi during Argentina’s World Cup final against Spain on July 19, 2026. File photo. Photo: Bryan Berlin

Spain’s Club Deportivo Eldense announced Argentine forward Lionel Messi as its new owner on Thursday, October 1, 2026, although the acquisition still awaits mandatory regulatory approval.

The club, based in Elda in Spain’s Alicante province, competes in LaLiga Hypermotion, the country’s second division. The announcement follows reports of an initial agreement last month, when legal checks remained outstanding.

Okay News reports that Eldense said the transaction required authorisation from Spain’s Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), or Higher Sports Council, under the country’s Sports Law.

“The transaction remains pending the mandatory authorisation of the CSD,” the club said in its statement, translated from Spanish.

Eldense described a long-term project to develop the club’s football operations and strengthen its organisation and community role. It said the aim was to establish a stronger position in professional football while preserving the club’s identity.

The announcement did not disclose a purchase price or specify the percentage of shares involved. It was issued in the club’s name and did not include a personal statement from Messi.

Spanish news agency EFE had reported on September 8 that Messi had reached an initial agreement to become Eldense’s largest shareholder, citing sources close to the transaction. Okay News reported that preliminary agreement on September 9.

Messi, who plays for Inter Miami in the United States, already owns another Spanish club, Unió Esportiva Cornellà. The Catalan club announced his acquisition on April 16, 2026.

Eldense was founded in 1921 and plays its home matches at the Nuevo Pepico Amat stadium in Elda. The club gave no date for the outstanding regulatory decision.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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